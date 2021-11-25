ATLANTA (CBS46) — The start of holiday shopping kicks into high gear come midnight, but finding the best deals will depend on where you shop.
Black Friday is good for home goods like furniture and tools. On Saturday, cyber shoppers will see more deals for electronics and appliances. Sunday is best for apparel and sport goods and Cyber Monday is best time to buy a television.
However, you may not get exactly what you want if you wait for Cyber Monday because supply chain issues are creating shortages.
According to Adobe, cyber shoppers are seeing a 250% increase in out-of-stock messages compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Security will also be top of mind for shoppers as the pandemic continues and shopping destinations like Lenox Square have been prone to violence.
Simon Properties, which owns Lenox and Phipps, says it has 18 times more security personnel by square acre than the city of Atlanta.
The company is also touting its off-hours security, license plate readers, and cameras monitored in real time as part of the corporation's multi-million dollar plan for a safer shopping experience.
Experts say people trying to get a specific item should grab it now.
Experts also say if you are flexible and you are just looking for stocking stuffers or home goods in general, wait until we're later in December. They say sales will be better then.
