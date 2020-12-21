There is yet another holiday rush amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I’m so excited to see my family, I haven’t been home for a while. I was in Europe for 10 months,” said Cullen Breece a passenger going home for Christmas.
Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's warning to stay home, millions of Americans are traveling for the holidays. Health experts fear another spike in Covid-19 cases will follow.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has already screened over one million people on Friday and Saturday. Just one week ahead of the Christmas holiday. This increase in travel brings concern and a greater need for preparation.
“In Georgia we have over 509,000 individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID and we have over 9,400 deaths from COVID, so we don’t expect those numbers to go down,” explains One Medical Dr. Nailah Abdulbaaqee.
Hartsfield Jackson International Airport Director for Customer Experience Steve Mayers is asking passengers to look out for signs and maintain safety protocol.
“While you are here in our airport adhere to the rules that we have in place,” says Mayers.
- 6 feet social distancing markers and plexiglass dividers
- Hand sanitizer stations
- Mask being provided at every checkpoint
“I get a little nervous on the plane because sometimes there is a middle seat because that’s the only thing that sort of gives me apprehension at times,” says passenger Dessie Brown Jr.
Mayers advocates for passengers to check with their airline to see what their seating arrangements are. Delta is among the airlines that still maintains blocking out the middle seat.
Doctor Abdulbaaqee says if you must travel, get tested before you fly, and restrict your exposure to others at least two weeks in advance to your flight.
“Arrive early if you have a disability, and you request assistance two, three hours before,” says Mayers.
Regardless as to whether or not you’re stuck home for the holidays or traveling there are still ways to stay connected.
“Just try to reach out to one another and just stay connected. If you can’t be with your family during these times, you know, just give them a call, video call them, whatever you can to be with them,” says Breece.
