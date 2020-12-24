The holiday rush is in full effect, even in the midst of a pandemic.
"I’m going back home to Connecticut to spend Christmas,” said a passenger.
The transportation security administration already screening over 1 million people and counting.
“I’m going to Colorado so visit some in-laws and family there,” said passenger Matt Jones.
Flyers giving a mixed bag of responses when asked if they took their covid-19 test.
“No I didn’t get to take a test... but I don’t have any symptoms or nothing so pray and I ain’t got it ,” said Rico Jones.
“ Got the test and the paperwork to go along with it," Matt Jones explains.
“I have the mask...I already had my COVID test which thank God it was negative,” a passenger states.
Passenger Talaunie Taylor telling me she’s been tested three times in the past.
“No, I didn’t, thank goodness - I didn’t, but i’ve been tested already like three times so I’m still in the good,” says Taylor.
One Medical Family Physician Dr. Natasha Bhuyan
Saying although you may have tested negative for COVID-19 that doesn’t necessarily mean its safe to hang out with your family.
“If people get tested too soon... if they get tested two or three days after, that test may be a false negative test because there isn’t enough viral load to detect the virus,” Dr. Bhuyan explains.
Encouraging everyone to stay home and celebrate virtually.
“All of us are going to have to make sacrifices in order to protect the community but I encourage people to think long and hard about what are you doing this holiday season,” Bhuyan said.
Jones saying he understands the dangers but has been taking extreme precaution.
“As long as I follow their rules and their guidelines … you know... if they say you can go and travel but maintain social distance and wear a mask, N95 and so forth, we will be okay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.