ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The past week we've seen many celebrities step up to help spread the word and fight the coronavirus from online concerts where donations are collected to sharing motivational videos.
During the trying time so many start are coming together to fight this virus. Celebrities and tv shows are making critical donation to those on the front lines.
As the coronavirus spread, Gal Gadot, the "Wonder Woman" star, gathered a group of her rich friends while they quarantined in their more than ideal homes to sing John Lennon's "Imagine."
The video may not have cured the virus but it did give many something to laugh about.
With all the well-meaning gestures, it raises the question: What is a celebrity's role during trying times?
Televisions most popular medical dramas got real, playing a pivotal role in fighting the spread of coronavirus.
“Nurses rock, doctors rock," exclaimed Grey's star Ellen Pompeo.
The shows on hiatus with medical gear are even donating their props and costumes to local hospitals for actual use.
Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and The Resident are each helping to fight shortages of gloves, masks and gowns.
Singer and actress Rihanna's non-profit donated $5 million to the fight. The Clara Lionel Foundation was started by the pop star in 2012. It will support several other organizations battling the pandemic.
Netflix also created a $100 million coronavirus relief fund. The safety net supports Hollywood workers left without a job due to the widespread virus.
Modern Family's Eric Stonestree donated 200,000 meals to his hometown of Kansas City, Kansas.
Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos donated $1 million to help the City of New York with relief efforts and a women's shelter.
While Atlanta's own mega movie producer Will Packer jumped on Instagram to share his list of movies to watch while social distancing. He then helped fans jam out alongside DJ DNice. The DJ is the first ever to get 100,000 views on Instagram Live.
He played a variety of music for the soul and globally helped to cure the blues.
