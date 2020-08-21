ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The big screen is back! For the first time in months movie theaters are re-opening across the country.
The movie Unhinged” starring Russell Crowe will be one of the first new films to play in these national theaters. Revenue for national theater chains have all but evaporated. Earlier this summer AMC Theaters warned of billions in losses, and these days there is no shortage of viewing options with streaming platforms.
Theaters and Hollywood are now counting on big movies and big stars to bring back theater guests. The edge of your seat road rage thriller "Unhinged" is one of the first films to open nationally in theaters since March. With Academy Award-winning Crowe, theaters hope audiences will remember what they've missed about the big screen.
LIKE MARIE PHILLIPS WHO HEADED TO AMC THEATERS THURSDAY.
"It was more real. You get more into it when you're out with friends and you're both seeing, that was better," said Marie Phillips who headed to AMC Theaters Thursday as they reopened.
Highly-anticipated films are just one piece of the puzzle to lure back moviegoers. Audiences also want to feel safe.
"Unhinged" directors Derrick Borte is behind the move to open amid the pandemic.
"It's exciting to be the first wide release out that also carries a different kind of responsibility as it relates to safety, and I think that's been really the focus," said Borte.
Theater chains have been prepping for months to welcome back guests. They're upgrading sanitation procedures, transitioning to contactless payments and making masks mandatory for staff and guests. They've also reduced seating capacity to follow social distancing guidelines.
Still, consumers have mixed feelings about heading to the cinema.
"It was clean and social distanced, and they were very orderly in there," said Teresa Hames.
Willie Whitfield said he rather keep watching the latest movies at home.
"I'll probably just stay at home, watch Netflix or something," he said.
While others like Sunshine were simply happy to be in a comfortable environment.
"I love it. I love the seats, they recline, it was amazing," she said.
