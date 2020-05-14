ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- At a time where many people are home one local teenager is finding more work than ever.
She went from creating a viral dance challenge to working with Hollywood movie makers.
It took a while for the world to recognize Jalaiah Harmon as the creator of the viral renegade dance. Now that she has the spotlight, Harmon is busy booking gigs.
Social media dances were forever changed when this challenge took over in late 2019. The renegade became an epic TikTok moment with millions of teenagers, and sometimes even babies, doing the dance.
But it wasn’t until early 2020 that the Atlanta-native and original creator of the biggest dance on the Internet got the credit she deserved.
“The owner of Dubsmash had reached out to me and she said she had a journalist write an article about me. She came to my house and interviewed me and then after she was done with the interview she wrote the article and then I went to the New York Times and that’s how it got out,” she explained.
The 14-year-old is shy but she knows TikTok recognition equals business opportunities. Now Jalaiah has been tapped for her first brand partnership.
Jalaiah recently collaborated with Warner Brothers Pictures for a new TikTok Challenge promoting the new animated feature film "SCOOB!."
“They sent me this song and I made a dance to it and I was kind of nervous at first. But after I got to meet the crew everything was fine."
And who wouldn’t be.
“SCOOB!” features an all-star cast including Mark Wahlberg, Gina Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan and Zac Efron.
The movie reveals the never-before-told story of Scooby-Doo’s origins.
Jalaiah’s mom Stephanie prepped her for stardom at a young age. The teen is even a a classically trained dancer in various genres.
“It’s really like a process, she just kind of gets in the zone and takes in the lyrics and she’ll base the moves on the lyrics,” said Stephanie.
Currently the Scoob dance challenge has over 1 billion views and still counting.
Jalaiah hopes to continue that momentum.
“I hope the opportunities keep coming in. I hope I get a bigger and bigger following, I just want people to really notice me.”
This Friday catch the premiere of the fully animated film "SCOOB!"
It will be available for a 48-hour rental or for purchase and you can have the big dog himself and friends join in on the virtual watch party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.