Sandy Springs city council approved amending Chapter 6 of its ordinances which would allow for home delivery of alcohol by authorized package retailers. Council members made the decision Tuesday night. The decision also calls for extending hours for Sunday sales.
The change aligns the city with Georgia House Bill 879, signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp in August 2020.
The change in the state law and local ordinance will permit home delivery by a packaged goods retailer of malt beverages and wine in unbroken packages to an individual for personal use. Retail package liquor stores that are also packaged goods retailers may also offer distilled spirits in intact packages if the products are sold to individuals for personal use and not for resale, according to a released statement by Sandy Springs.
Consumption on premise permit holders that also hold a packaged retail beer and malt beverage permit can engage in-home delivery operations of wine and malt beverages under an existing on-premise pour license. The business would have to provide the city with a letter of intent to provide the service.
Alcohol purchasers using home delivery must be at least 21 years old and show legal identification.
Sunday sales and operating hours were extended by 30 minutes. The new hours are 11 a.m. to midnight.
