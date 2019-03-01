DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- It’s a sight for sore eyes which Obert Jordan and her neighbors thought they’d never see.
"It’s amazing. I’ve never seen a house destroyed before,” Jordan said.
Workers demolished an abandoned home on Muirforest Drive in DeKalb County in a matter of minutes, making it quite the show.
“A front row seat, without the popcorn,” Jordan said.
For years, Stone Mountain homeowners have been complaining about the blight and county officials have been listening.
“We’ve heard the people. The people have been speaking to us about the quality of life,” DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson said.
It’s the first demolition of the year costing more than $15,000 to get rid of the eyesore. And another home around the corner is up next.
“Another one bites the dust and there are more to go, but this moves the needle a little bit further in DeKalb County because for everyone we do the neighbors get happy,” DeKalb County Community Development Director.
"That’s right!” Jordan said.
Last year, DeKalb County demolished more than 30 properties and they expect to top that number this year.
“They know what they’re doing. That’s the good thing. They’re not amateurs that’s for sure,” Jordan said. “It makes you want to jump for joy. And once they clean it up and clear it out it will be a pretty spot. It's going to be pretty.”
Crews having been working to clean and clear the property. The county will now place a lien on the property so if the deadbeat owner tries to sell it, they’ll have to satisfy the lien and reimburse the county first.
