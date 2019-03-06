HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Henry County authorities have releases photos of a couple accused of fleeing a Home Depot after a male suspect pepper sprayed an asset protection worker.
The incident occurred at a store in McDonough, February 16.
Anyone with information regarding the identification of the suspects, please contact Sergeant Thompson or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
