ATLANTA (CBS46) -- With the economy weakening and the job market getting tighter, Home Depot announced Thursday it will be hiring 732 positions at local Atlanta stores.
The company said the jobs will include: customer service, helping to reinforce social distancing measures, freight and filling online and curbside orders, and others. Home Depot said on the job training will be provided for new employees along with multiple safety measures.
Home Depot said interested workers should apply at careers.homedepot.com/hiring
