One of Georgia’s largest employers is looking to train employees for in-demand jobs.
Home Depot is creating a free virtual boot camp for people interested in a skilled trades career.
According to a press release, there will be more than 3.5 million jobs available in home improvement related trades in the next decade.
During the virtual training, students will get safety, professional and technical skills training, as well as career coaching and access to Home Depot's pros for job opportunities.
The application deadline is Sunday, January 3.
The five-day boot camp will be held from Jan. 11-15 and Jan. 25-29.
To learn more and apply, please click: http://www.hbnext.com/homedepottradesbootcamp/
