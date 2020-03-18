ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Home Depot has been added to the growing list of businesses that are adjusting their store hours to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Beginning Thursday, the retailer will now close daily at 6 p.m., while opening hours will remain unchanged.
They've also expanded paid time off for full-time employees by offering an additional 80 hours of paid sick time or personal leave. Part-time employees will receive 40 hours of paid sick time or personal leave.
Several grocery stores announced plans to adjust store hours as well, like Kroger, Publix, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart.
