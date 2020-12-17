The nations largest home improvement retailer is looking to fill several hundred positions for its new distribution center.
Home Depot opened its newest distribution center in Locust Grove on December 14, and they are looking to fill 700 positions.
The hi-tech distribution center will help to support faster replenishment to stores in the southeast region, according to company officials.
Key highlights of the new facility:
- The facility features a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell charging station, which is a sustainable and more efficient way to power material handling equipment.
- Carriers will be able to utilize an automated check in with a new camera and kiosk technology, creating expedited entry and exit to the yard and less time spent waiting in line for truck drivers.
- Over 7 miles/38,692 feet of mechanized lines and other automation technologies which allow product to flow in and out of the facility in a matter of hours.
- Adding over 700 jobs to the greater Atlanta area.
To apply, log onto Careers.homedepot.com text JOBS to 52270 for a link to apply to local positions.
