ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Home Depot is mobilizing support for Texas and Louisiana communities facing the impending impact of Hurricane Laura.

With little in the way of Hurricane Laura's path, most anticipate landfall may be comparable to Hurricanes Audrey, Rita and Ike. Each of the hurricanes ravished communities, killing hundreds in its powerful path along the Gulf Coast.

Though Hurricane Laura may be anywhere between 24-36 hours from landfall, Home Depot's Hurricane Command Center is actively preparing for the anticipated storm. With more than 250 associates assisting in the command center, 230 truckloads of water, generators, tarps, batteries and flashlights have been transported to Texas and Louisiana.

“Our associates are vital to helping our communities brace for this approaching storm and we’re extremely grateful for their hard work,” said Hector Padilla, president of the Southern Division of The Home Depot.

The company adds that at least 50 Home Depot stores in the gulf will remain open as long as it is safe to do so.

“We’ll continue to hope for minimal impact from this storm as we prioritize the safety of our associates and customers in this active hurricane season,” added Padilla.

The Home Depot Foundation is working with national nonprofit partners including Team Rubicon, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing, All Hands and Hearts and ToolBank Disaster Service.

"Our thoughts are with the communities that may be impacted by this storm," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "We're working closely with our nonprofit partners to identify critical needs so we can provide immediate support. In addition to financial support, our Team Depot associate volunteers will work alongside our disaster relief partners to assist the people and areas impacted.”