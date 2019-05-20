SUWANEE, Ga (CBS46) -- A shoplifter wanted in a series of robberies pulled a knife on a store clerk in order to get out with a cart full of goods, according to Gwinnett County Police.
They say that the thief hit the Home Depot on Satellite Boulevard in unincorporated Suwanee on May 4. Police say the suspect filled a shopping cart with boxes of tools. As he was heading the cash registers, an employee grabbed the cart, thinking he was heading to his register. That's when police say the guy displayed a knife, telling the employee to let go. He did and the suspect hurried out the contractor exit.
The lead detective on the case thinks the suspect and his accomplice are responsible for several other thefts in Gwinnett and metro-Atlanta.
They've used a few different cars and switch out the tags. At the Home Depot, the suspect was seen getting into a white Toyota Sequoia.
Anyone with information in the case should call Crime Stoppers. That number is 404-577-TIPS (8477).
