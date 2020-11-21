A Gwinnett County family arrived to find their home fully engulfed early Saturday morning.
The fire happened at a home located at the the 900 block of W Shadburn Avenue NE in the city of Buford.
According to a spokesperson with Gwinnett fire, firefighters arrived at the scene after a neighbor reported flames coming from the front of residence.
Families members arrived as fire crews were searching the home and dousing the blaze.
It took firefighters two hours to bring the fire under control.
There were no injuries, and firefighters said the fire may have started after a person did not properly dispose smoking materials.
