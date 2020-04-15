HALL CO., GA (CBS46)—Hall County fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a mobile home.
According to a press release from the Hall County Fire Department, officials responded to a fire call on April 10th near the 2400 block of Skelton Circle.
When units arrived, they discovered a mobile home that was 50% destroyed, fire officials wrote.
There were no injuries and firefighters reported the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.