LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A LaGrange woman staying in the Florence Hand Healthcare facility was able to go home on Christmas Day thanks to American Medical Response crews.
As part of the 'Home for the Holidays' program, AMR first responders took Francis Watkins from the nursing home to her family.
"It's not easy for everybody to get home," one first responder told CBS46.
Watkins was able to spend several hours at home with her family.
Mrs. Francis Watkins was picked up from her nursing home Christmas morning to take a special trip. I’ll show you where she went and who she saw on @cbs46 at 6 ☺️ pic.twitter.com/7jUcdv7E0l— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) December 25, 2019
