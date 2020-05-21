FANNIN CO., GA (CBS46)—Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating the person who intentionally set a fire to a home.
According to a press release, on May 12, firefighters responded to a fully engulfed fire at a home near the 500 block of Galloway Road in Blue Ridge, Ga. Officials wrote the fire happened around 5 a.m.
“The fire appears to have been set to the rear portion of the home.
Thankfully, no one was living in the residence at the time,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
Fire investigators are asking anyone with information on the fire to call the state’s fire investigation unit at 1-800-282-5804. Anyone with information may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000, officials noted.
Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Fannin County Fire Department with this investigation.
