DEKALB Co, Ga. (CBS46)—DeKalb County fire officials are investigating a house fire that happened Monday.
The fire happened at the 500 block of Raven Springs Trail in Stone Mountain just before 3 a.m. Multiple DeKalb fire units were dispatched to the home.
The fire call came in as a person trapped inside of the home, however, firefighters searched the home and determined no one was home during the fire.
Officials arrived to the location with heavy flames showing from the home. There is no word what caused the blaze.
Officials are asking residents to check their smoke alarms and furnaces during these frigid temperatures.
