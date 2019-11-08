ATLANTA (CBS46)--Police are searching for at least two armed men who robbed and pistol-whipped party goers early Friday morning at an Airbnb vacation rental home in Atlanta’s trendy Reynoldstown neighborhood.
According to Atlanta police, a group of people had rented the home on Wylie Street. Just before 2:30 a.m., a group of armed, masked men entered the home through an unlocked door.
They assaulted two of the party attendees and demanded that the others lie on the floor, police said. The robbers then went through the home stealing cell phones, wallets, and sneakers before leaving.
Paramedics transported one of the assault victims to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The other declined treatment.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-5577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.