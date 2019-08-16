ATLANTA (CBS46)-- A home invasion suspect is dead after being shot by the homeowner early Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning on Valley Brook Lane, near Valley Brook Terrace in the city of South Fulton.
According to police, the homeowner was awoken by the sound of glass breaking and grabbed his gun to investigate. He noticed a person inside and that's when shots were fired.
The suspect was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. The homeowner sustained minor injuries while fleeing the home shortly after the shooting.
Police say the homeowner was the only person inside at the time. A SWAT team was called to the home to make sure no one else was inside.
Please stay tuned to CBS46 for more on this developing story.
