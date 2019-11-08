Home invasion suspects interrupt Airbnb party

ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta police are searching for two men they say committed a home invasion in Southeast Atlanta.
It happened Friday around 2 a.m. near the 1000 block of Wylie Street.
Police said a group rented the home via Airbnb for a gathering.
Moments later, two masked men entered an unlocked door and assaulted one of the party-goers.
According to police, cell phone were stolen. There were no injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-5577-8477.
