Home invasion turned SWAT situation ends with suspect in handcuffs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A home invasion turned SWAT situation ended with the 19-year-old suspect surrendering to authorities Thursday evening.
According to DeKalb Police, a neighbor walked into their home on 4200 block of Ridgetop Trail in Ellenwood to find Julian Lewis burglarizing the home. When confronted by the homeowner, Lewis shot at him and fled the scene on foot to his home -- which is located four doors down.
A SWAT unit was called to the home where an hours long standoff ensued. At some point Lewis managed to flee the residence to a Walmart on Fairington Road where he was arrested.
The homeowner was not injured in the shooting.
Lewis has been charged with burglary and aggravated assault.
