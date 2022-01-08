UNION COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire crews worked for four hours to extinguish a structure fire Saturday morning.
Union County Fire Department responded to an RV and home fire call in the Eagle Bond area at approximately 06:40 a.m.
Crews arrived to find the RV completely destroyed and the home approximately 80% damaged from the fire.
Thankfully, everyone inside the home evacuated safely however the home sustained major damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
