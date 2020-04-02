COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- When word spread that Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered all public school buildings to remain closed through the end of the school year, many parents – especially those with younger children – felt a sense of panic.
They've been thrust into the world of home-schooling, like it or not.
Caleb and Sunny Lampert of Kennesaw have four children under the age of seven. Two are in elementary school. One is in Pre-K. Their lives have been turned upside-down because of the coronavirus shutdown. Their children's teachers constantly send suggestions and packets for the new norm: distance learning.
“Taking care of four kids who are completely out of their routine, and then adjusting to also teaching them and wanting to make sure I’m doing a good job, it’s a lot,” said Sunny.
“The first thing I would say is don’t panic,” said Judy Sarden, a former corporate attorney who chose to home-school her children. She’s now a coach, author, and speaker.
Sarden reminds parents that the school year was starting to wind down anyway before schools closed in March.
“Parents, don’t feel like you’ve got to be the replacement for their at-school teacher,” said Sarden. “I don’t think that schools have that expectation.”
She said parents of younger children should really focus on two main things – math skills and reading.
“If you can read to them or have them read to you or have them read by themselves, and if they can do just a little bit of math, they’re going to be okay.”
Sarden’s message is welcome news for overwhelmed parents.
“It is really reassuring to hear that,” said Sunny Lampert.
To hear Judy Sarden’s homeschooling podcast, click here.
