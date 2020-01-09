ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Being internet connected means criminals can remotely take over a device if they hack into it or have access to your username and password.
There are more reports that indoor Ring cameras are being infiltrated. Hackers are talking to homeowners and even children through the camera’s microphone.
Ring, which is owned by Amazon, claims its network was not infiltrated. Hackers apparently obtained passwords through outside sources allowing them to compromise the cameras.
In a statement the company says in part, “Unfortunately, when the same username and password is reused on multiple services, it’s possible for bad actors to gain access to many accounts. In the Ring app: go to account settings and hit the two-factor authentication button. From then on, when you log onto the app or website, the company will send a text to verify it’s you."
A few steps can make cameras inside the home more secure and prevent scary moments. The most important thing to do for security is to manage your passwords. That means make your passwords tough to crack and change them regularly.
Roshan Daneshvaran, co-founder and chief technology officer of Syfer, says, "Never use the same password more than once, the reason for that is that area is called the dark net the dump of data that is stolen by some hacking groups and are being sold to other criminals. Information stolen, banking, medical and account information all has a price tag. So always change your password and make it difficult."
Ring released the following statement to CBS46:
"Privacy, security, and user control will always be paramount as we pursue and improve technologies that help achieve our mission of helping to make neighborhoods safer. We take the protection of customer data very seriously and are always looking for ways to improve our security measures.
At CES, we announced Ring will be making two-factor authentication opt-in by default for new account and device setups, even on existing accounts. We also shared details about our new Control Center which will initially enable Ring users to see and manage their connected mobile, desktop and tablet devices, third-party services, as well as enable customers to opt-out of receiving video requests in areas where local police have joined the Neighbors app. These are just a few examples of the many ways Ring is working to provide more transparency and control. We will continue to invest in rolling out enhanced security features to ensure that our users are protected.
Recently, we notified customers whose credentials we have identified as exposed as part of other companies’ data breaches and have reset their passwords. In addition, we are continuing to monitor for and block potentially unauthorized login attempts into Ring accounts. We’ve also contacted all Ring customers, encouraging them to enable two-factor authentication, change their passwords, and follow these important best practices for keeping their accounts secure.”
