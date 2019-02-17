COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) The owner of Atlanta's number one jeweler to hip hop artist such as The Migos, 21 Savage and Lil' Wayne was robbed Saturday evening at his residence, according to police.
The owner told Cobb Police he and his wife were followed home by armed robbers. Two of the masked suspects forced the victims into the home where they were tied up, as the suspects stole jewelry, cash and the keys to Ice Box Diamonds & Watches jewelry store. The owner was also forced to provide access codes to the jewelry safe.
The suspects fled the scene with the items without causing injury to the victims.
Atlanta Police responded to the burglary at the store where they discovered two safes were open. An undetermined amount of jewelry and watches were stolen.
The investigation continues.
