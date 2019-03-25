DUNWOODY (CBS46) Dunwoody Police are searching for a man seen on home surveillance footage breaking multiple windows of a residence with a bat.
Police said the incident occurred Sunday around 1:30 a.m. The homeowner called police after hearing glass breaking at the home. When officers arrived to the home located on Wynterhall Lane, multiple windows in the front had been broken.
The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. He was seen wearing dark aviator sunglasses, black leather jacket, white under shirt and black pants.
Detectives working the case are asking that anyone with information contact Dunwoody Police. Anonymous tips can be submitted at www.crimereports.com or www.dunwoodypolice.com.
