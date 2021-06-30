ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Investigators with Homeland Security are seeking the public’s help to find possible additional victims in a human trafficking investigation at a Georgia Motel.
The investigation involves Shreesh Tiwari, the owner and manager of a Budgetel Inn in Cartersville.
Allegations suggest that Tiwari forced multiple women to engage in sex acts with him in exchange for housing and if the women refused his advances, they were evicted from the hotel.
Any person who had forced sexual contact with Tiwari or was employed by him and worked for reduced or no wages, or any person who was, or knows of someone who may have been a possible victim is urged to contact HSI at 1-866-DHS-2ICE or via online tip form.
If you believe you are a victim of labor trafficking, you are encouraged to HSI and report it.
This case is being investigated by HSI with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Bartow County Drug Taskforce.
