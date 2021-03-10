A homeless man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly exposed himself to a girl in a park bathroom.
The incident happened at Tolleson Park in Smyrna Saturday afternoon. Police arrested Raymond Shane Denmon, 45, on charges including a misdemeanor charge of public indecency and a felony charge of enticing a child. Police said Denmon allegedly told a young girl to "look at this" and then began to play with his genitals in front of her in the bathroom.
He was arrested by Cobb County Sheriff's deputies at the Smyrna City Jail. As of Wednesday evening, he remained behind bars.
