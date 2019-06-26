ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- What started out as regular morning at the One Atlantic Center turned into the scene of a suspected murder in the courtyard of the office building on West Peachtree Street.
Police say a woman found a man stabbed to death around 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
“It's sad,” said Hashina Dixon who works at the building. “It's overwhelming and it's heartbreaking to hear something like that. We do have quite a few homeless people in this area, but they're harmless and they're very friendly,” she went on to say.
Building security told police the man was homeless and friendly with them. They'd been letting him sleep in the small courtyard park overnight for months now.
“They'd just talk to him, and I think somebody gave him a few bucks to get something to eat at one point,” said Atlanta Police Major Michael O’Connor. “He's a fairly nice guy, according to them, and they kind of knew he was here. He wasn't creating a problem so they were letting him kind of stay, as long as he wasn't showing up until the overnight hours,” O’Conner went on.
Next to the man’s body, lay a black backpack with his personal belongings inside. Police say they do not have any witnesses or suspects. They had no indication of a motive as of Wednesday afternoon.
“This is top market, a lot of businesses, a lot of law firms are in this Midtown area,” said Greg Worthy who works at One Atlantic Center. “I really would like to have a better sense of what happened,” he said.
For now, officers are hoping security cameras will help.
“We are checking cameras from buildings and all the other locations that we have around us seeing what we have, what's functional,” O’Conner told CBS46.
Police are asking anyone with information on what happened to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.