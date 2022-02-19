ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating after a man, who is homeless, reportedly drove off in Paramedic Engine 16 and hit a parked car on the 700 block of Neal Street Saturday.
Shortly after that incident, the man exited the engine and went westbound on Neal Street.
No injuries were reported and there is minor damage to the fire truck.
The investigation is ongoing.
