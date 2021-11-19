Homeless man trapped in garbage truck rescued in Dunwoody

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Dunwoody police rescued a homeless man trapped inside a garbage truck Friday morning just as it completed its dumpster route along Womack Road.
Officers responded to an entrapment call at around 5 a.m. The caller indicated a person was trapped inside the garbage truck.
Several police and fire units responded and managed to pull the man out. The dumpster compacted each time after a load was picked up, but luckily the man survived with no life-threatening injuries.
Officers on scene say they were told he was sleeping in a dumpster somewhere on Winters Chapel Road.
The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance for further evaluation.
