HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) --- Jim Prance can’t decide whether he’s a bigger Georgia Bulldogs fan or President Trump supporter.
Just take a quick glance at his house and you’ll see his support on full display.
“I am a member of the National Foundation of Patriotism,” says Prance..
While Prance is proud of his décor, he says his homeowners’ association is not. He said they are taking issue with a large display on his back deck, which reads ‘President Trump. Deal with it.’
“I got a letter that they were going to fine me 500 bucks a day, which is completely outrageous.”
CBS46 got a copy of the country club’s covenants and found that signs cannot can be erected without prior written consent by the board. If permitted, homeowners can have a security sign, signs required by legal proceedings, signs erected by declarant and its affiliates and/or one professionally lettered ‘for sale’ or ‘for rent’ sign.
But Prance argues that what he has is a flag, not a sign. He says the banner is hanging from a pole, making it a flag.
“The issue is it says Trump on it,” he explains. “That’s the issue.”
Prance has hired an attorney to help him with the HOA. In a statement to CBS46 News, she says:
“We support Mr. Prance's right to freedom of speech. It appears that Mr. Prance’s flag is being targeted because of a few individuals’ political preferences. Nothing in the HOA rules restrict the display of a flag simply because some individuals may be bothered by it.”
