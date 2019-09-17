ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It took one homeowner twenty months to contest an outdoor water usage invoice from the City of Atlanta that he said he never even used.
The homeowner, Don Toth, told CBS46 he was taken advantage of by Atlanta Watershed Management.
In January of 2018, Toth and his wife went on vacation -- the irrigation system was turned off because it is not needed during the winter months-- but Toth could not believe the bill he received. The invoice was a whopping $1,600.
“We called our irrigation guy, and he told me that the problem was with the meter itself, not on my property, but the city’s property,” added Toth, “He took the cover off of the meter and he could see the meter itself had a crack in it.”
Toth contested the invoice, and finally, after about one year, Watershed Management cut the penalty in half, but continued to bill him with interest for the remainder of the penalty.
The penalty and interest now totaled nearly $1,000.
Despite written complaints and phone calls, Toth was not getting any results, so he contacted CBS46 for help.
“You’re anxious to get it resolved. I don’t like to let bills go unpaid and I didn’t feel comfortable not paying it, but I knew if I paid it, I’d have a hard time getting the penalty back,” said Toth.
Within a matter of days, a spokesperson told us The Department of Watershed Management processed an adjustment to Toth’s account and have removed the late penalty fee.
Toth should see the appropriate credits on his next bill and they also apologized for any inconvenience this may have caused.
“A lot of people just open their mail and send in the check, and I’d like to thank you, though," said Toth to reporter Melissa Stern. "I really appreciate your help, I couldn’t have done it without y’all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.