MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia homeowner accused of shooting two electricians working at his home has since been charged with murder.
News outlets report 68-year-old homeowner Larry Joel Epstein was charged with murder late last week after one of the electricians, 21-year-old Jake Horne, was taken off life support and died.
Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a reported shooting at the home and found Horne shot in the head and his boss, 37-year-old Gordon Montcalm, suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say Epstein shot the men "as they attempted to leave his home after completing their work day." The motive is unclear.
Epstein was initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault and battery. He's being held without bail at the county adult detention center and is set to appear in court March 26.
