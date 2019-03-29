DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46)- Some DeKalb County homeowners told CBS46 they’re tired of contract workers dumping supplies and trash behind their homes.
The problem has been occurring behind the Chapel Hill Commons Shopping Plaza in Decatur. The plaza sits adjacent to a subdivision on Kingbrook Road.
One homeowner recorded video of himself confronting a man after seeing a contractor dump supplies and trash over the fence instead of in dumpsters.
“I live right there. You all just dumped this,” the man yelled asking to speak to the person in charge of the group.
“I’m in charge right now,” the worker replied, apologizing for dumping and saying he will pick the trash up.
Another man is later seen jumping over the fence with a plastic bag collecting some of the trash.
CBS46’s Hayley Mason showed Emitt Robinson the video of the incident. Robinson can see the dumping area from his back yard.
“I’m happy my neighbor caught it really,” Robinson said. “They are supposed to clean up being themselves at any time. You do no job and leave your trash laying there,” he added.
“I think it’s disrespect to senior citizens, veterans and everyone else and all that stays in the area,” said homeowner Nelson Canady. “It’s a lot of people been here for a long time and I think this needs to be addressed.”
There are a number of construction projects going on behind the plaza. We called one business owner who’s restaurant is being renovated. He said his contractors have not been working recently and he didn’t recognize the men in the video.
CBS46 reached out to the DeKalb County Codes Enforcement who replied with the following statement:
DeKalb County appreciates the vigilance of the resident who got the workers to clean up some of the trash. Immediate reporting is critical because Code Enforcement often has one chance to catch the responsible parties.
Code Enforcement will inspect the site for violations. As with any reported violations of this nature the alleged violator initially is given a chance to comply. The police department gets involved with any illegal dumping case where criminal activity is suspected.
