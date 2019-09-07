ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro woman is concerned her house is going to cave in due to sinkholes forming around her home.
Trenace Pyles moved into her home, built in 1947, two years ago. She had no idea the pipes causing the sinkholes were even there. Pyles found out about it four months ago, when the sinkhole started to grow.
“When I first moved in, it was a very small hole in the right hole of this patio here, and it’s gotten bigger since then,” the homeowner, Trenace Cunningham Pyles, told CBS46’s Melissa Stern.
She called an inspector out because her basement kept flooding and he confirmed it was the drain pipes and told her to call the city.
The city came out in June to look at the property, and told her it’s going to cost her.
The pipes run from the street to the creek behind her home…and it needs to be repaired sooner rather than later.
“Eventually, if these are not fixed, it’s going to run into my home, and my home is going to fall into the hole,” said Pyles.
CBS46 reached out to the city, and a spokeswoman said they were stormwater pipes that the original developer installed and consider the pipes to be private infrastructure.
In a letter from the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management to Pyles, it says if she makes any changes or repairs affecting any existing stormwater infrastructure, she still needs to contact the city for approval and permits.
“I just don’t understand how they can make a homeowner responsible for drain pipes, why would a homeowner want to have that responsibility?” Pyles said, “This would be a major expense for me to try to maintain something like this.”
