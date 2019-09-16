CONYERS, Ga. (AP/CBS46) -- The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office says three men wearing masks were shot to death at a home in Conyers.
Sheriff's Deputy Lee Thomas says the homeowner fatally shot the three men at the home on White Oak Court just after 4 a.m. early Monday morning.
Thomas told reporters at the scene that it's his understanding that the resident called 911 after the shooting. Thomas also says the three men who were shot do not live at the residence and arrived with their faces covered.
He says his office was awaiting information from the county coroner on the identities and ages of the victims.
No other information was immediately released early Monday.
BREAKING: Possible case of self-defense or “stand your ground” in Rockdale County. Homeowner shoots, kills 3 masked men. I’m on the story. Join us now on @cbs46 . pic.twitter.com/udgwjAqQUo— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) September 16, 2019
