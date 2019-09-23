SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) – A City of South Fulton woman said she’s living next to a disgusting lot and no one is taking her complaints seriously.
Homeowner Tahsha Terrell said she can’t enjoy her patio or play with her grand kids outside, because of the overgrown trees, bugs, rodents, and snakes lingering in the vacant lot next-door.
“It’s disgusting!” Terrell said. “I can’t do that with my grandbabies. I don’t want the rodents to get a hold of them. I don’t know if they have rabies. I don’t want them on my grandkids,” she said.
On top of having to call the exterminator regularly, she said the trees are getting out of control.
“My city can’t help me, my HOA won’t help me, and it’s getting worse, I’m afraid these trees will eventually fall on my home,” Terrell said.
She reached out to the City of South Fulton to no avail and said her HOA can’t help her because it’s private property.
“It’s beginning to protrude over on my patio. I can’t even sit on my patio, [due to] the things that come out of the trees,” Terrell said.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern pulled the tax records for the property. KD Properties LLC, also known as Knight Realty, is listed as the owner.
A representative from Knight Realty said they have been maintaining the right-of-way area on this lot on a routine basis.
As for the overgrown areas that the adjacent homeowner is complaining about, they said they will be reviewing that in the next day or so to determine a potential course of action.
The representative said they want to provide an appropriate remedy to the situation that will hopefully satisfy the concerns of the adjoining property owner.
The city sent out code enforcement right after CBS46 contacted them and said they didn't find any violations.
