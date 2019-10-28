EAST POINT, GA (CBS46)--East Point police are investigating a home invasion that escalated into a hostage situation.
Police received a burglary call from a home on Duke of Gloucester Street just, before 2.a.m, Monday. Several streets in the area were blocked off with multiple police cars, and the SWAT unit was activated as well.
According to police, when officer’s arrived at the scene, they heard several shots coming from the home. One suspect ran out of the home and was immediately arrested.
For several hours, two suspects remained inside of the home and held the homeowner hostage. The SWAT unit later made entry into the home and rescued the homeowner, police said.
A second suspect was arrested inside of the home after the SWAT unit entered the home. Police are looking for a third suspect.
Officials said drugs were found inside of the home and they believe the home was targeted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.