It happened in an instant.
“When it came in, it was as if our windows exploded inwards,” said Homeowner Jason Warshaw.
Jason and his partner awakened as a huge oak tree crashed through their home.
“How close were you then to being crushed by it?” asked CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy.
“About 6-10 feet,” said Jason.
Now, four months later, the pair is finding out the process to repair the roof isn't as instantaneous. Jason said he's had a contractor ready to fix the hole for months, but said the hold up is a permit from the city.
“It is considered a build-out. We’ve tried to explain several times that we are simply repairing like-for-like, but the response and the questions we keep getting seems to indicate there’s some confusing as if we’re adding an addition or building a new structure." said Jason.
Jason showed CBS46 emails to the city that said he is not making any improvements or changes to his home. He also provided them with blue prints of the house, as they said they needed them. He's still baffled by why they would need them as there are no design plans because he just wants to make a repair. Still, this has not helped his case.
CBS46's Kennedy spoke with City Council President Felicia Moore and she said Jason isn't alone. In a statement Moore said there are others in similar situations having issues with the department of city planning. She suspects the pandemic has played some part in the backlog of permits and suggests the department look at prioritizing those needed for natural disaster recovery.
"it’s an existing house. We’re just trying to repair it,” said Jason.
For Jason, he would just like to sleep in his bed again.
“I don’t understand any confusion around falling tree damage, that seems pretty basic and blunt to me,” said Jason.
The city sent the following statement.
Preliminary information shows the homeowner was notified on February 24th that revisions were needed on the permit in order to complete the review process. The City is looking into the matter.
From the onset of the pandemic, Atlanta’s Department of City of Planning has prioritized continuity of services for our residents and we will continue to serve our communities regardless of the shared challenges we may face.
As stated, Jason said he has provided everything the city has asked for to date. He said he will now look to possibly get a lawyer involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.