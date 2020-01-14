ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is working to get results for a Sandy Springs woman who has water from a mysterious pipe overflowing into her backyard.
Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management told her it wasn’t their issue, but a private plumber found issues that proved otherwise.
Water has been spewing into Belinda Marcus’ yard since December. Gallons of water are being wasted, but she says the cause of the leak could be endangering the entire neighborhood.
Marcus noticed water was collecting on her lawn in December and contacted the City of Atlanta.
“They said it’s on your property, sorry, can’t help you,” said homeowner, Belinda Marcus.
So, she called a plumber when the issue worsened.
“They came out and dug up the area and found a random pipe,” Marcus added.
The pipe wasn’t connected to her water meter, and he couldn’t figure out where it was leading to. The plumber suggested having a technician come out, who then snaked a camera through the pipe about 60 feet.
“That technician called me and said it smells like chlorine, we don’t know what it’s connected to but by the way, your fire hydrant is also dripping,” Marcus said.
So, she called the city back and started several tickets, but she says they kept closing them without fixing the problem.
“The fire hydrant is still leaking. That’s an issue wasting hundreds of thousands of gallons of water or more, and if, God forbid, there was a fire, they couldn’t use that fire hydrant,” added Marcus.
Then she called CBS46 news.
“Maybe with you guys pushing from your end, there will be a resolution,” said Marcus.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern contacted the Department of Watershed Management. Marcus says a contractor showed up that same day and fixed the leaking hydrant.
But this random pipe is still flooding her yard and she’s concerned bigger problems will arise because of it.
“Now there’s algae growing and like a river flowing through my backyard, and it’s really a waste of water,” Marcus said.
The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management sent us this statement:
Upon the resident’s first call on December 27, 2019, the ATL311 agent advised that the leak was a private matter based on the description provided and the agent closed the service request. The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management responded to the service request created on January 6, 2020, to investigate the leak reported near and on the homeowner’s residence at 517 Johnson Ferry Rd., NE, Atlanta.
Following the initial inspection, the service request was turned over for emergency leak detection. While a nearby leaking fire hydrant has been repaired, it is not believed to be the source of the flow on the property. Therefore, this investigation is on-going including leak detection efforts, which have been delayed due to the wet weather. Our efforts and the status has been communicated to the homeowner.
