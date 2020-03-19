ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta man will not face any charges after shooting a suspect who attempted to break into his home late Wednesday night.
Officers were dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. to a home on Peachtree Street in unincorporated Atlanta after reports of a burglary which ended in a shooting.
The man told officers that he heard a loud banging from the back of his home, so he grabbed his gun and ran to the back door. According to investigators, he shot at the door a few times and then heard a person screaming.
When the victim opened the door, he saw the suspect, Ronald Hayes, 38, of Doraville laying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.
Hayes was transported to a nearby hospital and suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged with burglary and will be transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.