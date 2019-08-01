DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is working to get results for a DeKalb County woman. Mildred Lawrence never imagined she’d be the victim of a neighborhood crime.
“I feel terrible, I feel violated. I’m lost,” Lawrence said.
While out of town Monday, three masked men broke into her home in Lithonia and ransacked it. Neighbors called police.
“All of us here we know each other, and we watch out for each other,” Lawrence said.
Reflecting on the incident, the burglars wouldn’t surrender to police until the SWAT team fired tear gas into the home.
“I want to be in my home. I worked hard for this home,” Lawrence said.
So, Lawrence contacted her insurance company. She said they would only cover hotel accommodations for three nights and not cover damage to her home caused by the SWAT team.
“They said there was an exclusion in my policy that any damages that was done by the government was not going to be covered by them,” Lawrence said.
Perhaps the most significant damage, tear gas inside the home. A crew with Georgia Clean assessed the situation and said it will cost about $15,000 to clean it up. So, CBS46 contacted Farmers Insurance and DeKalb County and within minutes Lawrence got a call from her provider.
“They’re going to work with me, I can stay in the hotel until the issue is resolved. And I’m like wow,” Lawrence said. “Praise the Lord, ha, God is good all the time and I feel relief right now.”
DeKalb County officials told CBS46 the homeowner will need to file an official claim with the Department of Risk Management.
