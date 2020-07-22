SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Snellville homeowner took to Facebook to find, and thank, an Amazon driver who went above and beyond to lend a helping hand after he made his delivery.
On Tuesday, Jessica Middlesworth placed a trash bag by her front door and had plans to take it out after putting her child down for a nap; however, she noticed the bag was missing when she returned to her front porch. So, she searched her ring door footage to see what happened.
It was then that Middlesworth noticed an Amazon driver coming to deliver something that she had ordered. What she saw was the driver taking the time to carry her garbage out after making his delivery.
"Bless this Amazon driver! I really wish I could find out who he was," said Middlesworth.
She posted the footage on Facebook in hopes to find and thank this driver.
"Small acts of kindness really go a long way. Everyone share this video, see if we can get Amazon's attention. This guy needs recognition," said Middlesworth.
