Homeowner warns of mysterious package full of fake IDs in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- For a College Park homeowner what happened with a strange visitor and mail she shouldn’t have been receiving fits more with a whodunnit movie.
“When I first noticed him on my surveillance, I’m like this appears to be a harmless old man, but, there’s something not right here, there’s something not right,” said the homeowner. “It started a week ago Wednesday, mail being delivered and then a package,”
The mail and package both addressed to a Baxter Davis, who has never lived at the house.
And each time there was a delivery an old man with a cane would then come and snoop around the place.
When a package from Asia came the homeowner got worried for her safety.
“It came in 4 different packages, sealed four different ways,” said the homeowner.
She was also worried she might get a visit from authorities.
“I am absolutely worried about that the no-knock warrant in the middle of the night it’s happened before in this neighborhood.”
Inside was two Georgia drivers licenses. The homeowner telling CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy police confirmed to her they are fakes.
The next day the old man returned but as luck would have it so did the homeowner who confronted him.
“I trapped him from the top of the driveway he got a little aggressive, aggravated, and that’s when I decided to call 911.”
Police came and arrested the man. He showed police the drivers license he had on him which had a birth date of 1991 the homeowner said but she described him as at least in his 70s. The phone number he gave police also didn't match what was on the package. The homeowner said officers have turned the items and packaging over to the fraud department.
"There's something bigger going on here," said the homeowner.
If you do feel like there isn't something quite right with a package you've received, the DHS website lists anomalies that should raise red flags about a package:
Rigid or bulky
Lopsided or uneven
Wrapped in string
Badly written or misspelled labels
Generic or incorrect titles
Excessive postage
No postage
Foreign writing, postage, or return address
Missing, nonsensical, or unknown return address
Leaks, stains, powders, or protruding materials
Ticking, vibration or other sound
