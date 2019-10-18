PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- When homeowner Patricia Sanders first moved to the Seven Hills community, she wanted to bring a little bit of California with her ... black lava rock mulch.
But she never knew it would be this big of an issue.
“A neighbor of ours came over and said look you need to get that approved. We had no idea. I’m just thinking, I’m changing something out in the flower bed, and so we stop what we were doing didn’t do anything else and I submitted a modification request.”
Sanders took pictures of all the areas she wanted to put flower beds, apologized and submitted a modification request. And after a two week wait, she was approved.
“Great this is wonderful, and we went and spent thousands of dollars on lava rock because it’s very expensive and we did every single flower bed on the property had no problems up until about 50 days ago”
After two years of living in the community she feels like she’s stuck between a rock and a hard place.
“All I really want is for them to review the original approval and stand by their own decision as opposed to making me change something that will cost thousands of dollars to redo again.”
CBS46 went to the H.O.A. and tried to get answers but they said no comment.
According to Sanders this isn’t only her problem but the community's.
Neighbor Mitchell Chaplin agrees.
“They’re doing their job, what they feel is best for the whole community and I can understand a lot of those things, but there ought to be a little wiggle room if you will for people who have a preference and just like to have that in their yard.”
According to Champlin, HOA has meetings once a year and for the rest of that time homeowners are fighting for their voice to be heard.
“Right I own the property... so I mean I tried to comply with everything that they asked me to do I did it I went the proper channels... knowing what I had to do I would think that we would get to do what we want after we were told we were allowed to so it is very disheartening."
The goal right now is to find out when the homeowner association will have their next meeting so this homeowners voice can be heard as well as everyone in the community.
