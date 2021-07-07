FORSYTH County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Forsyth County couple believe they are being discriminated against over their support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Drive around the Brookstone neighborhood in Cumming and you’ll notice flags supporting all kind of causes, from sports teams to federal agents. There’s even what appears to be a partial British flag flying outside one home.
However, Kelsie-Lee Clark and her husband Aubrey can no longer fly their pride flag – and they barely got the opportunity.
“I don’t think it’s fair,” Clark said. “I don’t know if they’re discriminating based on perceived sexual orientation but that’s what it seems to feel like.”
In early June, the couple submitted a request to Beacon Management Services, asking to fly the rainbow flag from their townhome. The couple, who own their home, sent details of the flag and its position to the company, and stated they wanted to keep the flag up “until we move out.”
“We read the covenant and it says no flags are to be hung unless written approval by the Board of Directors and that’s why we went through the management company - the proper channels,” Clark explained.
On July 7, the couple received a notice from Beacon Management Services stating that their request had been approved but under specific conditions. The note read the, “flag may only be displayed one week prior to June 1st and must be removed no later than one week after June 30th each year. So, the full month of June it may be displayed as you presented.”
“We got the email at noon [on Wednesday],” Clark said. “So, we could basically have the flag up for another 12 hours and not again for another year. It just seems suspicious.”
The Clarks tried petitioning the company to allow them to keep the flag up year-round, especially considering some of their neighbors have non-American flags in their yards. However, they said the company dismissed them.
“They wouldn’t even allow us to appeal or have a conversation about it,” Clark said, as she started to become emotional. “As a teacher, I think it’s horrible. I’ve had students who are really upset living where we live and not having any support system. So, I want to show that support for them.”
“It angers me,” her husband added. “I hear stories from Kelsie all the time, from students coming to her thanking her for using the right pronouns, respecting them for being a human.”
CBS46 Zac Summers reached out to Beacon Management Services. During a conversation with the CEO of the company, Steve Weibel said, “The association made accommodations. This woman’s flag was approved with conditions. The covenant states no flag is allowed other than the American flag. There are exceptions for the Georgia [state] flag.”
When Summers pressed Weibel on why non-American flags are in fact flying at other homes, he replied, “enforcement is an ongoing battle” and ended the call.
The Clarks said many of the flags in their neighborhood have been up for months. The couple said they’re not asking for special treatment, but they feel like there’s a double standard.
“I don’t think hanging a gay pride flag would hurt home values in any way, so I don’t understand the push back,” Clark said. “I understand [our neighbors] want to show support for their teams, but I want to show support to people who might actually need support in the neighborhood and community.”
